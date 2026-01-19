Family-Run Automotive Firm Creates 40 Jobs and Expands with £6.2m Funding

Nathaniel Cars, a family-run automotive business founded and based in Bridgend, is set to significantly expand its operations with the support of a £1.5 million funding package from NatWest and the remaining provided by Lombard.

The funding from NatWest has facilitated the creation of a fifth site for Nathaniel Cars, the largest for the business, which will replace six previously rented storage facilities. The new eight-acre preparation site based just two miles away from the business’ headquarters in Bridgend will serve as the hub for all of Nathaniel Cars vehicles before being transported across the UK.

This expansion includes plans to create 40 new jobs in the region over the next 12 months to help operate and manage the new facility.

Nathaniel Cars has a strong community focus, supporting various local charities, the NHS, and South Wales Police, along with a significant presence in the football scene through sponsorships of Cardiff City Football Club, Swansea City, and Newport County AFC. As a major local employer with over 200 staff, the business owners are committed to hiring locally, continuing the legacy they started 45 years ago in Bridgend.

In this time, Nathaniel Cars has grown into a major player in the Wales and UK wide automotive markets. Now run in tandem by founder Wayne Griffiths and his son Nathan, the business has showrooms in Bridgend, Cardiff, Cwmbran, and Swansea, and has sold more than 8,000 cars this year compared to 1,000 just ten years ago.

A key factor in their growth was the acquisition of an MG dealership in 2015. Since then, Nathaniel Cars has been named the #1 MG dealer in the world twice, the #1 MG dealer in the UK seven times and this month the business celebrates the sale of its 20,000th MG.

The remaining £4.7 million funding was lent by Lombard to support working capital at the business.

Nathan Griffiths, Group Director at Nathaniel Cars, said:

“This is such a great opportunity for us to continue building our brand but also for the local community to come and work with us. We know how difficult the job market has been here in Wales the last few years, so we’re really pleased to be able to create these new roles and opportunities for people in the local area. “When my dad started the business 45 years ago, I don’t think he ever thought we’d be where we are today and I’m just so proud that we’re making this exciting move together. We must extend a huge thanks to NatWest for making this process so straightforward, but also really taking the time to get to know us and our business.”

Jason Heath, Relationship Director at NatWest, added: