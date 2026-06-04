Family-Owned North Wales Holiday Park Celebrates 20 Years in Business

Marine Holiday Park is celebrating 20 years of welcoming families to North Wales, marking two decades of growth, investment and community at the Rhyl-based holiday destination.

Owned and operated by family-run business Pario Holiday Parks, Marine Holiday Park was first purchased 20 years ago by husband-and-wife team Wyn and Samantha Williams, who envisioned creating a holiday park for families to enjoy together alongside their daughters, Paris and Rio, who inspired the wider Pario brand name.

Over the past two decades, the park has undergone extensive development and renovation projects, including major upgrades to its swimming pool and café, the introduction of new play areas and plot developments, and the transformation of outdoor entertainment spaces.

The team plans to mark the occasion with a celebration from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th June.

Throughout its 20-year history, the park has welcomed a number of well-known faces including Frank Bruno, Howard Kendall, Joe Royle, Neville Southall, Neil Mellor and Warren Gatland, alongside performances from artists including The Real Thing, Brotherhood of Man, Showaddywaddy, Chico, N-Trance and Ultrabeat.

Actors Alan Halsall and Kim Hart-Simpson of Coronation Street have also visited the park, with more live entertainment planned throughout the summer including performances from James Argent on 4th July and East 17 on 13th November.

One of the park's most defining moments during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. With more than 100 caravans fully prepared for guests ahead of Easter before lockdown restrictions were announced, the family instead made the decision to offer the accommodation free of charge to doctors and nurses working within the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, allowing frontline workers to isolate safely from their families whilst continuing their work.

The gesture received national recognition and was featured on BBC's The One Show during National Nurses Day.

Since opening, Marine Holiday Park has also received a number of major tourism and hospitality awards, including Holiday Park of the Year at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards in 2021, alongside consecutive Booking.com Traveller Review Awards in 2023, 2024 and 2025, Tripadvisor Traveller Choice Awards in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and the Hoseasons Diamond Award.

Rio Williams, Group Director of Marine Holiday Park, said:

“When we first bought Marine 20 years ago, it was always about creating somewhere families could come together and make memories. A huge amount has changed over the years, from the facilities and entertainment to the scale of the park itself, but what's never changed is the family atmosphere and the genuine care we have for the people who choose to holiday with us.”

Paris Williams, Group Director of Marine Holiday Park, added:

“One of the moments we're most proud of was during Covid when we were able to support NHS staff by giving them somewhere safe to stay whilst working on the frontline. That really reflected what being a family-run business means to us – people come first. “To still be welcoming families 20 years later, many of whom now return generation after generation, is incredibly special and something we never take for granted.”

Looking ahead, Marine Holiday Park says it will continue investing in the park and adapting to the changing needs of guests, whilst ensuring its family values remain at the centre of everything it does.