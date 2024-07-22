Family Farms Face “Irreparable Damage” if Numbers Dwindle Further

Falling flock and farm numbers in Wales are now causing real concern and could cause “irreparable damage” to the livestock industry.

The Chair of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) gave the warning to an industry audience at the Royal Welsh Show.

Cath Smith said:

“Any contraction in livestock numbers would irreparably damage our industry. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the loss of productive farms would be potentially disastrous to our sector.”

She highlighted that Wales’ 20,000 strong red meat family farm network underpinned Wales’ economy, its communities, culture and language.

“Together, we are a giant producer of truly great produce – but make no mistake, this industry is at an important crossroads,” she said. “I cannot emphasise strongly enough how vital it is that we protect our current numbers.”

External economic impacts had already taken a hand, said Cath.

“Critical mass is down across Wales; latest data suggests the total number of sheep and lambs on Welsh farms was 8.7 million head – a significant 7% below numbers recorded the previous year,” she said. “The number of lambs in Wales during the same period was down 10% on the year at 4.1 million head. “Our critical mass of farms and livestock numbers ensure we can put enough top-quality, branded GI red meat into retailers and onto the tables of families across the UK- and, of course, around the world. “Every export sale matters, because it helps achieve the carcase balance essential to get best value for every lamb or beef animal produced in Wales and protect the uplifted prices we need to realise our farm returns and economic survival. “It is not alarmist to say that, without export markets purchasing cuts that aren’t as popular in the UK, the domestic market would simply not function.”

Welsh red meat industry’s critical mass of production – and its buoyant export activity – were the twin pillars that “we must keep strong if we are to secure our nation’s farming future- and both rely heavily on their protective foundations, made up of the concrete strength of HCC’s resources, experience and expertise- and its assured delivery.”

She said in 21 years HCC had evolved from a great idea to a great institution and made an indisputable and demonstrable difference to farming.

“Together we have built an efficient, resilient and highly cost-effective, supply chain support system,” Cath said.

She thanked HCC’s staff for their sterling work, saying: