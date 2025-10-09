Family Butcher Launches Nationwide Online Service

A family butcher based in the Rhondda Valley has launched a nationwide online delivery platform.

Butchery Bocs specialises in premium Welsh meat that is sourced from a network of small, family farms who are specialists in pasture-raised heritage breeds. The company is an offshoot of Penygraig Family Butchers, which is owned by Sam Adams and has been a cornerstone of the Tonypandy community for the past 25 years.

With independent butchers facing stiff competition from supermarkets, Sam decided to expand their potential customer base by selling online. As Sam had no previous online retail experience, the Environmental Health team at Rhondda Cynon Taf Council referred Butchery Bocs to ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University for HACCP food safety management support.

Initially, Butchery Bocs attended two tailored half day workshops covering food safety hazards, good manufacturing practices and HACCP that were organised by ZERO2FIVE. The company then received one-to-one mentoring to help them develop a bespoke HACCP food safety management plan that was appropriate for the online sale of raw meat.

Butchery Bocs was also supported with the design and implementation of transit trials using calibrated data loggers to ensure that products remained at a safe temperature whilst travelling through the postal service. Finally, the company was supported with a comprehensive product labelling review, which included the food information regulations for pre-packed products.

As a result of the support, Butchery Bocs successfully became a registered business with their local authority and secured a food hygiene rating of five. They are now able to supply their premium Welsh meat and produce to customers across the UK.

Sam Adams, Owner of Butchery Bocs, said:

“The support from ZERO2FIVE was vital in helping us to expand our business from high street retail to selling online. Without their help it would have been a lot more difficult to get to grips with the food safety requirements for online retail. If you’re thinking of diversifying your business, then I’d recommend getting in touch with ZERO2FIVE for assistance.”

Professor David Lloyd, Director of ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, said:

“In an increasingly competitive marketplace, it’s important for Welsh food and drink manufacturers to consider potential additional revenue streams. From selling online to developing new products and utilising waste streams, we can offer a range of funded support through the Welsh Government’s HELIX Programme.”

The HELIX Programme is delivered by four organisations across Wales and provides a range of funded technical and innovation support to Welsh food and drink companies.