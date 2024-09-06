Family Business Set to Take on Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon

A staff team from a Newtown family business have signed up to run the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon in aid of Hope House and Ty Gobaith children’s hospices.

A team of six from coal merchants, packing, haulage and storage company G.Owen & Sons will be tackling the picturesque 13-mile route. They’ll be starting together, but have very different ideas of when they’ll all finish – some have PBs to beat.

The intrepid half dozen have varied levels of experience, from super-fit runners to those who are happier on a hike.

Accounts Administrator Alison Higgins is the woman who suggested the challenge. She says her running limit is usually around 5km, though she’s recently completed the 14-mile MacMillan Mighty Hike across the Gower Peninsula, so isn’t a stranger to long distances. She says: “My aim is completion not position.”

She says:

“Our director Dan Owen, and the team, wanted to take part in a local event for local charity. When I saw that Hope House had places for Lake Vyrnwy Half, it just made sense. Most of the team enjoy running and Hope House are such an important local charity.” “The team are hoping for a reasonable time around the lake and no doubt the locals will cheer and spur us on, too.”

G Owen’s have already doubled their £1,000 target and have so far raised £2203 through generous suppliers, customers and staff.

“We’ve been telling everyone who comes in, and I’ve emailed all our suppliers. We’ve even got a collection box on our weigh bridge. The response from across the UK has been so generous,” says Alison.

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe thanked the team for choosing to support Hope House and Ty Gobaith.

She said: