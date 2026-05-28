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28 May 2026
Property / Construction

Families Settle Into New Homes in Caergeiliog

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Families are settling into new homes in Caergeiliog as North Wales Housing completes its latest development at Ger y Llynnoedd.

Delivered in partnership with DU Construction, the development provides a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The development also supports local wildlife and the environment. Features such as a bee hotel, lizard sanctuary, bird boxes, bat boxes and hedgehog highways have been carefully included to encourage biodiversity and create a greener place for residents to live.

Sophie, who recently moved into her new home, said:

“It’s amazing – I’m really happy. I couldn’t wait to move in, and it’s great to still be living in the local area.”

Lauren Eaton-Jones, Assistant Director of Development at North Wales Housing, said:

“We’re delighted to see families settling into their new homes at Ger y Llynnoedd. This development reflects our commitment to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes that support both our residents and the environment.

 

“By working in partnership with DU Construction, we’ve been able to create homes that not only meet housing need but also contribute positively to the local community and biodiversity.”

All properties achieve an EPC A rating, making them highly energy efficient and more affordable to heat.


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