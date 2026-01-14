BNW High Res Logo_white
14 January 2026

PNeath Port Talbot

Faith in Families Cwtch Mawr Multibank Begins Pilot Expansion into Neath Port Talbot

Faith in Families Cwtch Mawr Multibank NPT United 1

Faith in Families Cwtch Mawr Multibank has begun a Welsh Government–funded pilot to support communities across Neath Port Talbot.

Working in partnership with Neath Port Talbot Community Voluntary Service, five local hubs have been identified to take part in the pilot. These are based in Port Talbot, Afan Valley, Neath, Dulais Valley and Pontardawe. Each hub will receive essential goods including clothing, toiletries, nappies and household basics, which will be distributed locally through trusted community organisations.

The pilot will test how Faith in Families Cwtch Mawr Multibank can move large volumes of essential goods quickly, keep distribution rooted in local communities, and strengthen collaboration between public services, charities and businesses.

Faith in Families Cwtch Mawr Multibank NPT United 2

Jon Waite, Facilities and Development Manager at Faith in Families, said:

“This pilot is about working at pace while keeping things local and practical. We know there is real need across Neath Port Talbot, and by working with established community hubs we can get essential items to families quickly, through people they already know and trust. This trial will help us understand what works best on the ground and how we can build strong, joined-up approaches going forward.”

Faith in Families Cwtch Mawr Multibank NPT United 3

The pilot operates under a shared approach known as NPT United, reflecting public, private and voluntary partners working together to cwtch communities when and where it matters most.

Faith in Families Cwtch Mawr Multibank is a community donations hub that redistributes new, surplus essential goods donated by businesses to families in need, through partner organisations across Wales.

 



In Other News:

