Fairness Must Drive Seventh Carbon Budget Plans, MPs Tell Government

Fairness is “fundamental” to the legitimacy of the Seventh Carbon Budget and failure to deliver even benefits to all could put public consent at risk, MPs have warned in a report.

Where the costs of cutting emissions are experienced early and unevenly, while benefits arrive later or are less visible, public consent for net zero cannot be assumed, the Environmental Audit Committee says.

The Committee also warns that mixed policy signals, including proposals to introduce pay-per-mile charging for electric vehicles, risk weakening public and investor confidence, while contradictory decisions such as airport expansion must be transparently reconciled with the pathway required to meet the UK’s legally binding environmental targets.

These misaligned choices signal that net zero is a “conditional ambition rather than a binding national obligation”, MPs warn and would slow the uptake of low-carbon technologies, deter investment and undermine confidence net zero.

The Environmental Audit Committee was invited by the UK Government to assess the Climate Change Committee advice for the UK’s Seventh Carbon Budget (CB7) proposals, covering the years 2038-2042. Carbon Budgets, established by the Climate Change Act 2008, cap the total greenhouse gases the UK can emit over five-year periods.

The Committee has today published its report exploring the UK Government’s options for maintaining the path of cutting emissions towards net zero, which must be set in law by 30th June 2026.

Cutting emissions to net zero is essential to preventing further global warming and limiting the most severe impacts of climate change, according the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. But the Committee warns that the pathway to net zero could be at risk without long-term certainty and coordinated Government delivery, as well as behaviour change from the public.

Fairness is “fundamental” to delivering CB7, MPs find, recommending that the UK Government address the imbalance between electricity and gas prices by removing appropriate policy costs from electricity bills and funding them through general taxation. This would strengthen incentives to electrify heat and transport, while reducing the risk that households unable to switch away from gas bear disproportionate costs.’

It should also publish an assessment of which groups are at risk of disproportionate costs, including workers whose jobs are displaced by the transition, and the measures in place to support them.

CB7 will depend on policies that tangibly improve everyday lives, MPs say; warmer homes, lower running costs, cleaner air and better local environments are not “ancillary benefits”, but “essential delivery mechanisms”. Policies intended to drive behaviour change should be designed from the outset to improve affordability, health outcomes, air quality and local environments.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero should provide visible cross-government leadership by setting out how departmental policies collectively support delivery of CB7, the Committee recommends. But this also needs to be explicitly backed by the Prime Minister and Chancellor through public statements, clear steers, and providing resources to ensure departments work together.

Since September 2025, the Committee has been examining how the UK Government should approach its plans for CB7. It has considered the level of the budget, how it will be delivered across government and local government, the challenges facing particular sectors, and the role of fairness and consent in behaviour change.

Alongside written evidence, the Committee also held roundtable discussions with representatives of sectors across the UK economy, to understand what challenges and opportunities the Government would face in delivering the carbon budget.

In the report, the Committee warns against confusing decarbonisation with deindustrialisation; allowing production to relocate abroad would weaken the UK’s industrial base while doing little to reduce global emissions. It calls for ministers to clearly set out how CB7 will prevent the offshoring of emissions and support domestic decarbonisation in energy-intensive and trade-exposed sectors.

In its advice for the Seventh Carbon Budget (CB7) the Climate Change Committee advised CB7 be set at the “ambitious but deliverable” level of 535 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e). This level is technically credible, the Committee finds, but will require tough political decisions as the ‘low hanging fruit’ of decarbonisation have largely been achieved. Reducing emissions will become more complex, more capital-intensive and more dependent on coordinated action across infrastructure, markets and behaviour.

Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee Toby Perkins MP said: