Fabricator Welcomes Next Generation with New Appointments

Fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has made three new appointments to its team in Cardiff.

Taran Bhullar, an experienced Estimator, has joined Dudley’s from aluminium product manufacturer Smart Systems. Using his expertise, Taran will assist with cost estimation for new projects and will take an active, leading role within the department.

Joining Taran in the estimating team will be Estimator Apprentice Miles Neizer. Miles has an NVQ Level 3 in Construction in the Built Environment from Cardiff and Vale College and through his apprenticeship, he will learn to review detailed drawings, elevations, floor plans and specifications to assist the team and calculate the required costs for construction projects.

Project Design Apprentice Evan Robertson completes the trio of appointments. Evan joins the team fresh from completing his A-Levels at Newport High School and, in his apprenticeship, will be undertaking CAD training to develop his skills in project design to create detailed drawings and designs across a range of projects.

Pablo Shorney, Finance Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Taran, Evan and Miles to our team and look forward to seeing them progress in their roles with our support. “It’s exciting to see our team grow as our company has enjoyed a successful year with an increasing number of projects live and in the pipeline. We’re also continuing to expand with more apprentices set to join us in the coming months.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and BM Trada certified to manufacture enhanced security products to align with PAS24:2016 and BS 4873.