Fabricator Supports Construction of Innovative Eco Schools

Cardiff-based aluminium fabricator, Dudley’s Aluminium teamed up with ISG Ltd to support the construction of innovative zero and low carbon primary schools in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Dudley’s Aluminium has installed sustainable Metal Technology System capped curtain walling, manual swing doors, and manual and automatic opening windows at Llancarfan Primary School and St David’s Church in Wales School in Colwinston, as well as automatic swing doors.

The schools are part of the county council’s 21st Century Schools programme, a long-term improvement scheme designed to deliver state-of-the-art facilities and ultra-modern learning environments.

Llancarfan Primary School will be the first net-zero carbon school in Wales, helping to tackle climate change by greatly reducing emissions and becoming energy efficient. Similarly, photovoltaic panels at St David’s Church in Wales School will help the new classrooms, hall, offices and breakout areas meet low carbon commitments.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“We are thrilled to have been able to contribute to Wales’ first zero and low carbon schools. These innovative projects not only provide top-class learning environments and facilities but will help create a more sustainable future for all.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and certified to manufacture “Secured by Design” products.