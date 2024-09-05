Eyelash Technician Opens New Studio to Meet Demand

Labardi Lashes is going from strength to strength with the opening of a new lash eyelash studio on Donald Street, Cardiff that has been part-funded by a micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

Qualified lash technician Vanessa Mensah set-up the business in 2018 and is now preparing for growth with investment in her own studio. The loan from the Development Bank has been used to fund the fit-out and the purchase of additional stock including aftercare products.

Vanessa said:

“I love creating great lashes and use techniques that are still new to the UK. My attention to detail coupled with the products that I use mean that I have been struggling to keep up with demand but my new studio enables me to offer more flexible opening hours so I can see extra customers up until 8pm from Monday to Friday. However, I wouldn’t be doing this without the help of the Development Bank. I’ve never had a loan before so I didn’t know what to expect but the process has been really easy and I’m very grateful for the support.”

Donna Strohmeyer is an Investment Executive with the Development Bank. She said:

“Vanessa has such a great following and has built up a loyal customer base so it was time for her to make the jump from a rented room to her own premises. She is now in control of the future growth of the business and we wish her every success.”

The loan for Labardi Lashes came from the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund that is financed by the Welsh Government and Development Bank of Wales. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for businesses based in Wales from £25,000 to £10 million.