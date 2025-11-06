Extra Trains Provided for Autumn Nations Series

Transport for Wales (TfW) is providing extra trains throughout November to support fans travelling to the Principality Stadium for four consecutive weekends of international rugby.

Wales kicks off their Autumn Nations Series under new coach Steve Tandy just as the busy Christmas period begins, marking one of the busiest travel times of the year.

This busy period will see the train network used by not only rugby fans but also passengers visiting Christmas markets, shopping destinations and various festive events across Wales and the borders.

TfW encourages all passengers heading to Cardiff to plan ahead, check the time of the last train home and allow plenty of time for their journey.

TfW will be working closely with the British Transport Police (BTP) and Network Rail to help ensure the safety and comfort of all customers travelling.

Georgina Wills, Customer delivery and events planning manager at Transport for Wales, said:

“This November is going to be one of the busiest Novembers on our network and we’re pleased to be adding extra services to help fans travelling to the Principality Stadium. “We encourage fans to plan ahead and purchase tickets in advance, for those using our contactless pay as you go system, remember to tap in and tap out – We’ll have staff on the ground to support.”

British Transport Police added:

“Our message is clear – no one should have to put up with anti-social behaviour. We work closely with Transport for Wales and other partners to ensure that every passenger can travel safely across the network. “We have uniformed and plain clothed officers patrolling stations right across Wales, so just because you can’t see us doesn’t mean we aren’t there. “We encourage anyone who experiences anything that makes them feel uncomfortable or disrupts their journey to report it to us by discreetly texting 61016.”

Rachel Heath, Operations Director at Network Rail Wales & Borders, said:

“Our teams will be working closely with Transport for Wales and British Transport Police throughout the Autumn Nations Series to make sure passengers get where they need to be safely and efficiently. “We’re proud to play our part in helping fans enjoy the rugby while keeping Cardiff Central moving during one of the busiest times of the year.”

A crowd management queuing system will be in place at Cardiff Central after each match, with queuing for mainline rail services on Central Square and the Valley queues at the rear of the station.

Cardiff Bus Interchange will close in line with road closures for each rugby fixture with bus services operating from satellite locations. Cardiff Queen Street will also close, except for accessible access and passengers who wish to travel to Cardiff Bay.

