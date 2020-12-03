Extra £2.6m for Local Authorities to Support Council Tax Reduction

Local councils across Wales are set to receive an additional £2.6m to help them meet the increasing demand for the Welsh Government’s Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

With large numbers of households facing reduced income or unemployment due to the pandemic, the scheme continues to provide a lifeline to many low income households across Wales.

This additional funding takes the total amount of covid-19 support for the scheme to nearly £5.5m, helping local authorities to manage the increase in demand without compromising the services they already provide.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans, said:

“The additional funding I am announcing today will provide local authorities with the financial reassurance they need to continue to support those who need it most through our Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible for help with their council tax bills to contact their council for advice.”

The Welsh Government continues to work with the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and local authorities to understand the longer term effects of increased demand on the scheme and to assess the extent of any decline in council tax collection on local authorities.

Councillor Anthony Hunt (Torfaen), WLGA Spokesperson for Finance and Resources said:

“Councils know that many people have experienced financial hardship during this period and we want people to know that we are here to help. These are exceptional times and we are seeing increases in applications for support right across Wales. If you are having difficulty in paying your council tax please contact your local authority to ensure you are getting all the assistance available.”