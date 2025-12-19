Food & Drink Wales

The Welsh Government's Food Division is responsible for promoting Welsh Food and Drink in Wales, the UK and internationally.


Our vision is to create a strong and vibrant Welsh food and drink sector with a global reputation for excellence, having one of the most environmentally and socially responsible supply chains in the world.

19 December 2025

Expressions of Interest Open for Exhibitors at Farm Shop & Deli Show 2026

Expressions of Interest are now open for Welsh food and drink businesses wishing to exhibit on the Cymru Wales Pavilion at the Farm Shop & Deli Show 2026.

Taking place at the NEC Birmingham from 13–15 April 2026, the Farm Shop & Deli Show is a flagship UK trade event, attracting buyers, retailers and decision-makers from the independent retail, hospitality and foodservice sectors.

Welsh Government-led pavilion space offers an opportunity for producers to showcase the quality and diversity of Welsh food and drink alongside other businesses from across Wales, building connections and exploring new commercial opportunities.

Spaces on the pavilion are limited.

Expressions of Interest should be submitted to ian.edwards@gov.wales by 6 January 2026. Full details, including eligibility criteria and costs, will be made available in early 2026.


