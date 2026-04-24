Expression of Interest Now Open for Monmouthshire Place and Growth Investment Fund

Monmouthshire County Council has opened Expressions of Interest for its Place and Growth Investment Fund, which aims to support projects that enhance local areas and promote sustainable economic growth.

The Place and Growth Investment Fund is a single access point for grants supporting property improvement, regeneration, and employment space.

The fund provides grant support for projects that bring vacant or underused buildings back into use, strengthen town centres, and create space for businesses and jobs.

An Expression of Interest is a short, initial stage that helps determine whether a project is eligible before progressing to a full application.

There are two grants available within the Place & Growth Investment Fund, and applicants only need to submit one Expression of Interest. Projects will then be assessed and directed to the most appropriate grant.

The GrowthSpace grant focuses on unlocking the economic potential of vacant, disused, or underused sites and premises, particularly those with potential to support business growth, employment space, and new enterprises, where market barriers or viability gaps exist.

The Town Centre Property Improvement Grant supports improvements to properties located within designated town centres, helping to bring vacant buildings back into use, improve the condition and appearance of commercial premises, and strengthen the vitality and attractiveness of town centres.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said:

“The Place and Growth Investment Fund is about supporting projects that make a real difference to our towns and communities. Submitting an Expression of Interest is a simple first step and allows us to provide early guidance to potential applicants. If you believe you have a project that meets the criteria, please submit a form or contact one of our team for an informal discussion.”

Expressions of Interest must be submitted by 31 May 2026. Additional information and the Expression of Interest form are available here.