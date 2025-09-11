Exports Programme Boosts Business Revenues by £60m

A business support programme has boosted the revenues of participating businesses by more than £60 million through exporting.

Each year, the Welsh Government's New Exporter Programme provides a cohort of SMEs from across Wales with bespoke support designed to increase their export potential by embedding exports as a core aspect of their overall business growth strategy.

The programme, which is a core part of the Welsh Government’s Export Action Plan for Wales, offers tailored support focused on essential export skills such as product refinement, international marketing, pitching for exports, overseas sales processes and export strategy development alongside a market visit to the Netherlands to meet potential business partners and customers in-person.

Participants in the first three years of the New Exporter Programme have seen their export journeys accelerated and revenues boosted by £62 million in total.

Award-winning North Wales based manufacturer Limb-art took part in the New Exporter Programme. It designs and manufactures high quality decorative prosthetic leg covers for lower-limb amputees and now exports to key markets around the world.

Limb-art expects to generate more than £500,000 in exports revenue over the next three to five years, with exports making up 50% of its sales over the same time frame. There are plans to create three new jobs as a result.

Limb-art founder, and former Paralympian, Mark Williams said:

“It’s been incredible seeing how exporting has completely transformed our revenue streams, and we can see how international sales could fuel our growth over the years to come. “Our exporting journey has not been without its challenges. Paperwork has been a particular difficulty for us when entering new markets as our product is so unique that it doesn’t appear on custom forms. “The Welsh Government has been instrumental in making it as easy as possible for us to get our products to our overseas distributors, saving us valuable time and energy.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“Export support for businesses in Wales is a high priority for this Welsh Government because we know the impact it can have on business growth and resilience. “Through our Export Action Plan we are helping to transform businesses, drive innovation and productivity, and provide long term, sustainable employment in a competitive global economy.”

A further 15 companies have now been chosen to take part in the programme.