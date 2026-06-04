Exporters to Be Recognised as Powys Business Awards Categories Launched

An International Trade Award returns to this year's Powys Business Awards categories to encourage recognition for companies in the county who export their products and services.

The awards, which include 10 categories together with an overall winner and a judges award, were launched at a ceremony hosted by former Powys Business of the Year, EvaBuild in Newtown.

Companies have until July 26 to enter the awards, which will culminate in a ceremony at The Infantry Battle School, Dering Lines, Brecon, on Friday, October 23.

The International Trade Award, sponsored by the Welsh Government, was last presented in 2019, when it was won by Newtown cellular pathology specialists, CellPath.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price said:

“This Welsh Government is serious about backing business and creating the conditions for a more dynamic economy in every part of Wales. “International trade is a key driver of that growth and this new award will recognise the Powys businesses taking Welsh goods and services to global markets. Their success is creating jobs and new opportunities here in Mid Wales and we are determined to build on that momentum.”

The award will recognise a Powys-based business that has achieved outstanding success in international trade and export growth. It celebrates strong commercial performance, strategic market development, innovation, resilience and positive impact through exporting goods or services.

“The award recognises that the county is home to globally successful businesses and we want to inspire others to export more of our Powys products and services around the world,” explained Ceri Stephens, group manager of Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), who organise the annual awards. “Each of the categories has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the diverse nature of businesses and social enterprises in Powys, ensuring there is something for everyone, regardless of size or sector.”

She encouraged business leaders attending the launch to become ambassadors in promoting the awards to encourage a diverse mix of people and businesses to enter.

Lauren Evans and Dan Jones, directors of EvaBuild, who sponsor the business start-up award, said the business had grown from a small start-up in 2011 to now employ more than 100 staff, working across the UK.

Proud of their Powys roots, the company is committed to investing in local people, skills and communities and has recently launched a surfacing division to complement its established modular groundworks and civil engineering work.

EvaBuild won the start-up, small business and Powys Business of the Year awards between 2013-'19, each marking important growth milestones.

“Powys is home to an incredible business community, full of talented people, innovative ideas and inspiring success stories,” said Lauren. “We remain committed to supporting the local economy, creating opportunities for local people and championing the businesses that make this county such a great place to work and invest.”

New sponsors are SudoCyber, Brecon, who are supporting the Technology & Innovation Award and 5C Services, Newbridge-on-Wye, who are supporting the Small Business Award (under 30 employees).

SudoCyber, a cyber security training specialist, completed a double by winning both the Small Business Award and the Technology & Innovation Award last year.

The other categories are: Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild, Sole Trader Award, sponsored by The County Times, Micro Business Award (less than 10 employees), sponsored by Myrick Training Services, Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by WPG, Business-Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership, Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges, Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners.

Powys County Council sponsors the overall Powys Business of the Year, whilst the Judge's Award is sponsored by MWMG.