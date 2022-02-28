Exporter Stories: Flamgard – Beginnings, Covid-Resilience and Future

Listen to Flamguard Business Development Manager, Shuresh Maran, talks about the origins of the company and how the company survived the pandemic.

The Pontypool manufacturer designs and supplies fire and blast protection equipment for ventilation systems in the nuclear, tunnel and oil and gas industries. Exports account for 75% of its trade, with the company exporting to more than 10 countries across the EU, Australia, US, South America and South-East Asia. Following growing success overseas, Flamgard is now projecting record-breaking turnover for 2021, which it aims to double by 2025 by expanding its international portfolio of clients and penetrating new sectors.

Its products, which help to contain smoke, fire, toxic gases and blast waves, have been used in major international projects all over the world including the Safe Confinement dome in Chernobyl and the Riyadh metro system in Saudi Arabia.

Shuresh also outlines Flamgard’s work on Hinckley Point C and gives a sneak peak at what the company is working on next.

Listen to the interview here: