Export Push for Welsh Lamb in Growing Middle East Market

PGI Welsh Lamb will feature in export marketing events in Dubai and Qatar over the coming months, despite Coronavirus restrictions, with the industry aiming to continue a major growth in exports to the Middle East region.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) had a presence at the Gulfood 2021 trade show during February with support from the Welsh Government via the Enhanced Export Fund. The event, which took place in Dubai, was the first global trade show to take place in nearly a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In-market representatives promoted PGI Welsh Lamb to buyers at the Covid-secure event.

The Middle East is an important and growing export market; newly published export data shows that the volume of UK sheepmeat exports increased by 18.3% on levels seen in 2019 and a hefty 368% compared to 2018. HCC helped to secure four new retailers as stockists of PGI Welsh Lamb in Qatar over the last year along with a high-end online retailer in the United Arab Emirates.

HCC's Export Development Executive, Deanna Jones, explained

‘Welsh Lamb exports have grown rapidly in the Middle East over the last few years and the market now sells Welsh Lamb through wholesale, retail and foodservice.’ ‘Whilst we will not be attending any events in person, it is important that Welsh Lamb has a presence at such trade events as we continue to build the customer base and profile of our products.’

