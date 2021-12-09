Expo Promotes Welsh Aerospace Industry in North Wales

Aerospace Wales is holding a Capability Showcase & Supply Chain Opportunities Event at Coleg Cambria, Connah’s Quay today.

Working with Nu-Tech Exhibitions + Events, the event brings together speakers, delegates and suppliers from across the UK.

The expo comes as businesses further promote Wales a centre of excellence for aerospace manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO)-related activities employing over 23,000 people and is home to around 10% of the UK’s aerospace industry, which also includes 20% of the UK’s MRO work.

State-of-the-art facilities in Wales now manufacture, supply, maintain, repair and overhaul, civil and military aircraft from around the world and spends millions of pounds in the UK’s supply chain every year.

Following in the footsteps of the hugely successful first event held two years ago, the 2021 Capability Showcase & Supply Chain Opportunities event will see key speakers from four of the major aerospace, defence and space manufacturing companies based in Wales. The morning conference will provide a platform for these major players when they will provide a series of short presentations on supply chain opportunities within their organisations and how they are actively looking to engage with new suppliers and seek new technologies.

This will be followed by an intense session of one-to-one appointments where delegates from across Wales and the UK, can meet with buyers and end-users from the key speaker companies in a face-to-face environment so that product capabilities and areas of mutual interest and support can be freely discussed.

To add further value to the occasion, a Capability Showcase exhibition will be held in parallel with the Supply Chain Opportunities event focussing on technology transfer, innovation and engineering giving both existing suppliers and those looking to enter this sector an opportunity to demonstrate their products, services and capabilities to those in the Aerospace, Defence and Space markets.

