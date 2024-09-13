Explore Your Career Opportunities at the RCT Council and Partners Jobs Fair

We’re excited to announce that our popular Jobs Fair will take place on Wednesday 25th September 2024 at Pontypridd Library, Llys Cadwyn, CF37 4TH, 10am-2pm. A ‘quiet hour’ is available 9am-10pm.
The event is an opportunity for you to speak directly to employers and employees, take part in workshops to help with interview preparation and CV writing, and have the opportunity to begin applications on the day!
Over 50 organisations will be at the fair looking to hire for immediate roles suitable for all in the community. Our own service managers and employees will also be in attendance, from Adult Social Care to the Graduate and Apprenticeship Team, they will provide you with the information you need about working for RCT Council!
If you’re looking for a fresh start, a career change, or you’re just starting your working life, there’s something for you at the RCT Jobs Fair!
After the continued success of our most recent jobs fair in March, we look forward to welcoming back even more employers and job seekers to our next free jobs fair.
Councillor Maureen Webber, Deputy Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, said:
“The Jobs Fair continues to be incredibly popular, and I’m glad to see it helping so many people take their first or next steps in their employment journey!
“As a council, we are committed to giving our residents opportunities to access quality employment. The Jobs Fair brings local employers together in one place and shows that, as a Council, we want to provide residents with the chance to access these jobs.
“There is so much on offer on the day. I encourage everyone looking for something new, something different, or starting out to pop down and take a look at what’s on offer at Llys Cadwyn.”
A wide variety of training and education partners will be on hand to provide career advice and guidance.
Come and see a wide variety of employers, including:
Citizen Advice Bureau
Urdd
Community Catalyst
Thrive Group Wales
Simbec Orion
Prichards
R&M Williams Ltd
Acorn Recruitment
Digital Health and Care Wales
Educators Wales
MPS Industrial
Companies House
Cwm Taff Morgannwg UHB
RCT Childrens Services
RCT Job Vacancies
RCT Democratic Services
Transport for Wales
Arc Rail
Apollo Teaching
Teacher Active
VES Recruitment
Supply Desk
EE
Papyrus
Edwards Coaches
Screen Alliance Wales
BBC Cymru Wales
Dwr Cymru
Marie Curie
Drive
Q Care
Cartrefi
Plus more!
Providers:
Coleg y Cymoedd
ACT
People Plus
Business Wales
Working Wales/ Careers Wales
RCT Citizens Advice
Foster Wales
ITEC