Experts Launch Fantasy Sports-Style Platform for 2026 Senedd Election

Politics experts at Swansea University have launched a new website designed to bring the excitement of fantasy sports to political forecasting ahead of the 2026 Senedd election.

As Wales prepares for what could be a significant shift in its political landscape in May 2026, the new bilingual platform invites users from across Wales and beyond to take part in a forecasting league.

Participants can predict party seat shares, potential coalitions and overall election outcomes, competing with others while tracking how their forecasts perform over time. The free platform is open to everyone and aggregates real-time crowd-sourced predictions to provide a new way to follow the election as events unfold.

Professor Matt Wall, a leading expert in election campaign dynamics and online politics and co-founder of Horse Race Politics, said:

“The 2026 Senedd election is set to be the most politically significant of the devolution era – it represents a major moment for Welsh democracy. With new rules, more Members and new constituencies, May’s vote has the potential to transform the political landscape. “Horse Race Politics turns that complexity into something engaging and accessible. Whether you’re an occasional news reader or a seasoned political analyst, you can take part, develop your understanding and have fun at the same time. Our aim is to make the 2026 Senedd election more accessible, engaging, and better understood by all.”

Alongside forecasting tools, the platform includes a range of social and learning features. After signing up, users can share news, join discussion forums and test their knowledge with a daily Welsh politics quiz. The site also provides access to expert commentary through a dedicated podcast and blog, helping users explore the issues and trends shaping the campaign.

Dr Louis Bromfield, co-founder and lead developer of the platform, said:

“By gamifying political forecasting while maintaining academic rigour, we are creating a new way for people to engage with democracy, making prediction a more formal and fun experience, allowing users to learn about electoral processes and connect with others who share an interest in Welsh politics. We have been inspired by the popularity of sports-based fantasy leagues that provide players with a more meaningful way to follow their favourite sports, rather than exclusively viewing them. “Horse Race seeks to do the same for politics, letting users predict various outcomes, earn points and trophies, climb leaderboards and more. We provide this without the financial risk offered by competitors, as Horse Race Politics is entirely free to play.”

The project is funded by UK Research and Innovation as part of the 2026 Welsh Election Study, a four-year research programme led by Swansea University in collaboration with Aberystwyth University and the Wales Institute of Social and Economic Research and Data. The study provides high-quality, impartial survey data on political attitudes and voting behaviour in Wales, offering valuable insights into how and why people vote.

To explore the platform, visit horseracepolitics.com