Experts in Entrepreneurship to Support Women into Business

Women wanting to explore and equip themselves for the world of entrepreneurship are being offered free advice and support via a series of new webinars.

Starting next week, the sessions aim to encourage women who aspire to become their own boss in a way that fits around their own lives.

Chware Teg will run the sessions, which are supported by Welsh Government, on the 9 and 16 December from 11am-1pm and on 17 December from 11-12.30pm. Each will focus on a different aspect of setting up and running a business.

Consultant, Sarah Rees will facilitate the first two sessions, having supported hundreds of women across Wales to find work and realise their career goals. Her webinars ‘Could I be a business woman?’ and ‘Is there an idea in me?’ will be practical sessions looking at transferable skills and motivations, and guiding participants through the process of turning a seed of idea into an action plan.

Sarah said:

“Women have great business ideas but often lack the confidence to make them a reality or feel they don’t have the time as they often bear the brunt of caring responsibilities. I want these sessions to help women see what they can achieve and help them on their way to getting there.”

The final session – ‘Financing your business’, will be facilitated by Carla Reynolds, Business Wales, who supports aspiring entrepreneurs to set up and grow their businesses.

Carla said:

“I want to reassure those interested in running their own business that practical support is available through Business Wales to get their idea off the ground. Whilst finance is often a big fear and a barrier for many, there is expert advice available and access to funding.”

Emma Tamplin, Collaboration Manager, Chwarae Teg, said:

“This series of webinars will help women find out what it’s really like to run a business, figure out ideas, develop confidence, ensure they have the money bit sorted and have the practical knowledge to take their first steps.”

For further information and to register visit: https://chwaraeteg.com/events.