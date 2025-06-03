Expert Support sees Cardiff Infrastructure Consultancy Reach £1m Milestone

Cardiff-based infrastructure consultancy, Volos is set to hit £1 million in turnover, powered by strategic guidance from Business Wales fuelling its rapid growth.

Experts in highway infrastructure design, project management, and quantity surveying, Volos has quickly built a strong track record, delivering major local authority projects across South Wales and England, with key support from Business Wales.

Established in 2021 by Liam Shields and Ollie Marsh, Volos is now poised to surpass £1 million in turnover for its financial year ending 2025, as it secures places on tendering frameworks that offer the potential to unlock new revenue from large-scale civil engineering and highways works.

With 95% of its operations focused on the public sector, Volos’ growing team of 10 professionals has significantly benefited from Business Wales' tailored support in tendering, HR, and business management. This guidance has enabled the company to secure key funding, refine its operations, expand its workforce, and win major contracts and frameworks.

Business Wales has also helped Volos navigate complex procurement frameworks, allowing the company to successfully bid for and secure high-value local authority contracts.

Most recently, the company has secured a place on the Specialist Consultancy Services South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework, which opens the door to major projects with Carmarthenshire County Council, Ceredigion County Council, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, Pembrokeshire County Council, Powys County Council and Swansea Council.

Outside of Wales, Volos has also secured a place on the Provision of Specialist Consultancy Services Framework, which allows the company to bid for projects with Surrey County Council.

Commenting on the growth of Volos and the Business Wales guidance that supported it, Volos Director, Liam Shields, said:

“We’re extremely proud to see the hard work of our professionals and the partnerships we’ve created with our clients across the public sector deliver these exceptional results. No matter the scale or complexity of our clients’ goals, we’ve created a team with the knowledge and expertise to deliver on any project. “However, it’s important to recognise how crucial the external support we have received from Robert Davies and his colleagues at Business Wales continues to contribute towards our success and growth. The intricacies of founding and structuring a business are immense, so having their wide range of expertise available to us is truly invaluable. If you’re an expert in what you do, but feel you need assistance to make your company a reality, I’d urge you to explore how Business Wales can help.”

Volos first turned to Business Wales in 2024 to explore funding opportunities. Their Business Adviser, Robert Davies, identified the Cardiff Growth Fund as a potential source of financial support.

With Robert’s guidance to prepare a successful application, Volos secured over £10,000 in match funding to invest in a customised project management system, which now serves as the backbone of Volos’ operations, streamlining client projects, HR, and billing.

Business Wales’ HR experts were instrumental to Volos achieving certification as a Living Wage Employer and formalising employment contracts that supported the firm's rapid expansion to a team of over 10 highly qualified specialists. The consultancy is also investing in the future, with its first graduate apprentice and several employees receiving company backing to pursue university qualifications.

Recognising the significance of language and culture, Volos additionally sought assistance to develop a Welsh language policy to reinforce the company's commitment to bilingualism in its operations.

The ability of Volos’ growing team to compete for major contracts is further strengthened by becoming a signatory to Business Wales’ Green Growth Pledge and expert guidance to develop carbon reduction plans and environmental credentials, which are key to securing places on valuable public frameworks.

According to Business Wales, Volos’ trajectory to sustained success demonstrates how strategic guidance can turn ambition into achievement.

Business Adviser, Robert Davies, explains:

“Across Wales there are hundreds of experts who are passionate about what they do and the results they could achieve as entrepreneurs and leaders growing companies. “Often, overcoming the hurdles holding back those ambitions simply takes external support to help access expert resources and guidance needed, and these are readily available to Welsh businesses. Volos is a perfect example of how a driven team of experts can realise that potential and unlock growth with the right assistance in place. I hope the success of Liam, Ollie and their team will inspire others to contact Business Wales to access the support that is freely at their disposal.”

Business Wales is funded by Welsh Government. For more information and support to help your business discover opportunities, and to speak to a specialist adviser, contact Business Wales. Visit www.businesswales.gov.wales/ or call 03000 6 03000. Rydym yn croesawu galwadau’n Gymraeg – we welcome calls in Welsh.