Experienced Technology Investor Joins Development Bank of Wales Team

The Development Bank of Wales has further expanded its technology investments team with a new hire. Colin Batten has over 14 years’ experience working with technology businesses, at both start-up and Series A and Series B funding stages. He will be based out of the Development Bank’s Cardiff office.

As a former director of internet and media at techUK Colin worked at the centre of the UK consumer technology markets, strategically advising technology and content companies how to navigate newly disrupted markets.

Colin joined the Development Bank in May 2020, during lockdown. Talking about his appointment he said:

“There’s a real entrepreneurial buzz about the Welsh technology scene. We’re constantly seeing new innovations across sectors as diverse as life sciences, robotics, AI, FinTech and SaaS. This is especially notable with the way technology companies here in Wales have risen to the challenge of fighting the Covid 19 pandemic. I am excited to work with the many exciting early-stage technology companies based here.”

Appointing Colin to the role, Carl Griffiths Technology Seed Fund Manager said:

“Colin has really hit the ground running. Since joining the team during lockdown in May, he has already become involved with the upcoming inaugural Wales Technology Week. “He brings to the team over 14 years’ experience working in the tech industry, supporting the growth of disruptive start-ups through to innovative multi-nationals. His appointment brings our technology team to 16 members of staff, all working to support exciting Welsh technology start-ups and early-stage companies. We’re excited to have Colin on board as we grow our portfolio to meet the demands of a growing Welsh technology sector.”

Speaking about the upcoming Wales Technology Week Colin added:

“Wales has an exciting technology sector filled with innovative businesses. The Wales Tech Week will give them an opportunity to showcase their business and access free resources. It has been a pleasure to be involved at the start of this great project which really highlights the supportive ecosystem we have here for start-up and early-stage tech businesses.”

Colin holds an honours degree in Politics from the University of Reading, and is a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and Windsor Leadership Trust.