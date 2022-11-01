Experienced Fleet and Insurance Specialist Joins Wagonex as Chairman

Wagonex, one of the UK’s leading vehicle subscription software companies, has recruited fleet and automobile logistics expert Mark Chessman as Chair of its board.

Founded in 2016, Wagonex has been at the forefront of the subscription model of vehicle ownership for consumers, as well as the provisions of subscription platforms for car and van manufacturers and dealerships, ever since.

Mark Chessman has a wealth of experience in the fleet and lease markets, having previously been CEO at claim, incident management and recovery service company FMG, COO at Redde Northgate, as well as Deputy Managing Director at Lloyds TSB Autolease/Lex Autolease.

Wagonex has had a great 2022 so far, seeing a year-on-year growth of 120% regarding its consumer subscription model, doubling the size of its team as well as attracting equity investment from Admiral insurance’s venture company, Admiral Pioneer. Wagonex also recently announced a new partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services UK and Cupra, allowing customers to take out a three-month subscription.

Toby Kernon, CEO at Wagonex, said of Mark’s appointment:

“To attract someone with Mark’s experience and calibre to Wagonex is testament to the work we have put in over the past few years to build this business, and to have him leading our board shows our intent in this market. “The subscription model, we believe, is the future of car ownership. It is a hassle-free way for drivers to get on the road, knowing that all associated costs are covered in a monthly subscription cost. For manufacturers and dealerships, our Wagonex platform is a way for them to easily launch and manage their own subscription service, meanwhile, using our white labelled software too.”

Mark Chessman, Chair of Wagonex, said of his appointment:

“What attracted me to Wagonex is the way it looks at the subscription model in a holistic way, for all participants in the market and not just from the consumer side, but also what is good for the manufacturer, leasing and car dealerships, and how to you build that product in the round. “For me, seeing the platform that Wagonex has developed for all of these market participants who have an appetite and an expectation that the market is going to evolve to enable them to get access to those products, or make those products available, has been great to watch.”

Mark added:

“We’ve been talking for around a decade about mobility and how vehicle ownership might change, and whether manufacturers will sell purely a car or a mobility bundle – like you would with a mobile phone. It’s about marrying up the consumer behaviour change with new products and creating distribution channels to enable that. “There’s been a big educational and generational shift in the way people look at vehicle ownership, usage and the shift to net zero, drivers will have a certain amount of money to spend each month to meet their requirements.” “Through my Chairmanship, I’d like to see Wagonex deliver a further period of sustainable growth, developing a market and building a strong reputation from both vehicle providers and consumers that are using the platform. I’d like to help the business progress in a market that is sustainable and see an idea that has already developed come to fruition and achieve its full potential,”

he added.

Wagonex, founded by entrepreneur Toby Kernon in 2016, is based in Cardiff and is growing from strength to strength as a frontrunner in what is widely considered to be the future of vehicle ownership. It offers an alternative to ownership with a monthly membership subscription service, in a bid to eliminate long payment plans and additional costs.