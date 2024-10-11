Experience being ‘Under Neon Loneliness’ during Cardiff Music City Festival

Standing tall in the heart of Cardiff city centre is a mysterious black shipping container. The only sign of what's inside, the glowing words ‘Under Neon Loneliness.'

For many, those three words conjure up memories of Manic Street Preachers iconic 1992 hit, ‘Motorcycle Emptiness,' others may know them as the title of a Patrick Jones poem, but for Mark James, the artist behind the installation, which appeared overnight as part of Cardiff Music City Festival – a new three week music festival supported by Welsh Government and Cardiff Council which aims to push the boundaries of music innovation, performance and tech which runs until October 20th – they also transport him all the way to Japan.

“When you're travelling with work,” something Mark has done frequently over a career that has seen him design over 100 record sleeves and work with artists such as Queen, Maximo Park, DJ Shadow, Karl Hyde and Amy Winehouse, as well as being a long-time collaborator with Gruff Rhys and Super Furry Animals, “there's a point where you go and you've had some food, and you've got two or three hours to kill before you go to bed, and you just end up wandering around on your own.” “I was in Tokyo earlier this year and it just causes that feeling of being Under Neon Loneliness. You've got these really tall skyscrapers and the neon signs go all the way up the side. Each one is a different bar, a restaurant, a shop – you can have fourteen floors of different things going on.” With a looped soundtrack of field recordings made in Tokyo and mixed by Cian Ciaran (Super Furry Animals, Das Koolies), clever use of mirrors, and eighteen uniquely created neon signs advertising made-up bars, restaurants and clubs, Under Neon Loneliness creates what Mark describes as “the feeling of stepping into another world, but it's a foreign world and it's almost overwhelming – the same feeling I think the Manics were getting at in the song – and you look up and it's almost infinite and you just go, oh my god!”

Under Neon Loneliness, which is part-funded by FOR Cardiff, will be on display in Cardiff's Central Square, until the end of Cardiff Music City Festival. The festival, which will see the barrier breaking Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees perform this week has already featured pioneering electronic artists Leftfield and Orbital, jazz poet and saxophonist Alabaster DePlume, as well as Welsh hip-hop talents Mace the Great and Sage Todz and local drum and bass legend High Contrast. The new festival also sees three long-established events in Cardiff and Wales' cultural calendar – The Welsh Music Prize, Llais and Sŵn Festival – become vital parts of the bigger, ambitious celebrations under the Cardiff Music City Festival banner this year.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said:

“There's a real buzz around Cardiff's music scene right now and following on from some amazing shows over the opening two weeks of the festival, the arrival of Under Neon Loneliness in Central Square takes things up to the next level as we head towards a final week packed full of incredible music. “But there's a serious side to this as well. Cardiff Music City Festival is a key part of our music strategy work to support the city's music sector – which is worth in the region of £100 million a year to Cardiff's economy – and put it right at the heart of Cardiff's future development.”

Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, Carolyn Brownell, said:

“Public art is a key part of FOR Cardiff's place-shaping vision and we're pleased to have been able to have provided funding to make the Under Neon Loneliness installation happen and unlock wider animation in Central Square. The Cardiff Music City Festival is a great opportunity for businesses across the city centre and a strong cultural offering is a key part of any vibrant and thriving city.”

Cardiff Music City Festival runs until October 20th.