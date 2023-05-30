Expansion Plans for Pembrokeshire Welsh Cakes Producer Following Micro Loan

MamGu Welshcakes has impressed diners with its range of traditional and modern Welsh cakes since starting out at markets and food fairs in 2016.

Since then, the company has grown to a popular coffee shop in the Pembrokeshire harbour village of Solva, along with a bakery in Croesgoch – as well as selling direct to customers via their website.

Now, thanks to a £40,000 micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales, the business has opened a new café at the Marine Centre of Excellence in Saundersfoot harbour, where it can bring its range of Welsh cakes and traditional afternoon teas to even more customers.

As well as helping the company to take on the additional site, the loan will also help towards fitting it with furniture and refitting counter space.

The loan has also supported the company in setting up a new bakery in the Cathedral City of St David’s, allowing it increase production of its popular line of Welsh cakes.

Becky Swift, owner of MamGu Welshcakes, said:

“Our new café at Saundersfoot is still well within reach of our current premises in Solva, but it will help us get to new customers further afield. “Some people might say expanding to a new site is a gamble, but for us, it’s a natural step to what we want to do next – and people always want cake!” “I’d recommend the Development Bank of Wales to any business considering expansion or further opportunities – it’s a great example of a Welsh organisation doing its best to help Welsh businesses.”

Emily Wood, Investment Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“It was a pleasure to support Mamgu Welshcakes as they look at expanding to new premises. “Small businesses like Mamgu Welshcakes contribute so much to the life and atmosphere of towns and villages throughout Wales, particularly in rural and coastal areas where they can be real drivers of tourism and local life.”

The Development Bank of Wales offers micro loans from £1,000 to up to £50,000 to help small and micro businesses in a range of areas, from start-up capital to growth finance.

For more information, visit www.developmentbank.wales