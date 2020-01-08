Expansion Plans for Abertillery Specialist Manufacturer

A SPECIALIST industrial hose manufacturer is planning expansion after a successful launch.

Powerhose Technical of Abertillery was set up by Dave Morgan this year, and is now looking to grow into larger premises as business increases.

“We have seen a six-figure turnover earlier than predicted in the Business Plan, and this is really encouraging,” he said.

He now plans to take on extra space and invest in machinery to increase production capacity, broadening the range of products the firm can offer, and is also seeking ISO 9001 approval. Within three years, Mr Morgan aims to employ five people as the company develops.

Powerhose Technical makes products for a wide range of clients in pharmaceuticals, the semiconductor sector, food and other industrial uses, supplying customers throughout the UK.

With 16 years’ experience in the industry as an engineer and manager, he says he always had a passion for the technical side of the industry.

The company’s products are designed and built to the highest technical standards. “Our products have to fulfil demanding specifications, and so we use only the highest quality materials and methods of quality testing,” said Mr Morgan.

While Dave is in charge of the manufacturing and technical side of the business, administration support comes from his wife Laura.

The business received a £1000 Kickstart grant, provided jointly by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

The funds were used to buy equipment for the business. “It was very helpful and I am grateful for the support we have received in getting the business up and running,” he said.

Glyn Thomas, Manager in Wales for UKSE, said: “We are delighted to support Powerhose Technical, and pleased to see that they are working at a high level of technical expertise. As the business grows and takes on staff, it will add to the level of skills in the area. We wish the company every success.”

A Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Spokesperson said: “Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is delighted to be supporting another business expand in the Borough.