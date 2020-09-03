Expansion for South Wales-based Coffee Business

A South Wales-based coffee business is hoping to ‘take the commercial coffee industry by storm' with its latest expansion.

Coffee Blue is a mobile coffee franchise headquartered in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly. Founded in 2018, the company provides opportunities for people to start their own mobile coffee van business.

Now, Coffee Blue has ventured deeper into the commercial coffee industry by launching a coffee machine rental and wholesale coffee service.

The new expansion will provide machine rental and wholesale coffee with flexible rental packages appropriate for today's financially uncertain climate.

Company Director, Martin Jones, said:

“Coffee Blue is growing rapidly, and we determined to try and take the UK commercial coffee industry by storm through this new expansion. “The UK coffee market is large and ever-growing. By offering this flexible new service to local businesses, we hope to provide them with flexible new solutions to expand their product range and, therefore, prosper throughout these financially uncertain times. “Coffee Blue, as a franchisor, was built to help others achieve business success. Now our goal is to help even more business owners.”

Coffee Blue is the UK’s leading mobile coffee franchise. The service allows prospects to set up their own business serving barista coffee and quality food throughout exclusive territories from a mobile coffee van.

Launched officially in 2018, the franchise now has 14 vans on the road throughout the UK with more in the pipeline.

Co-Directors Gareth Edwards and Colin Smith founded the company with the aim of breaking down the barriers to franchising. On the new expansion, they said: