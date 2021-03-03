Expansion for Independent Fuel Supplier Oil 4 Wales

Independent oil and fuel supplier Oil 4 Wales has expanded its operation with the launch of its own brand of AdBlue – AdBlue 4 Wales.

The family-run oil distributor, which supplies over 160 million litres of fuel to commercial and residential customers annually, has formed a partnership with Norwegian chemical company Yara International ASA to provide the diesel exhaust fluid used to reduce harmful gases being released into the atmosphere.

Yara is the world’s largest producer of AdBlue and has been at the forefront of its development since the late 1990s.

Working closely with Yara, Oil 4 Wales’ new AdBlue 4 Wales uses Yara’s high quality urea solution. This is the first phase of the partnership, which will see Oil 4 Wales go on to blend its own AdBlue from its Sennybridge plant using Welsh water.

AdBlue 4 Wales is being distributed from the oil brand’s Sennybridge site, with customers able to receive bulk deliveries, IBCs, barrels, and 10 and 25 litre cans with next day delivery.

Managing director of Oil 4 Wales Colin Owens, said:

“As a proud Welsh company we are always exploring new ways to deliver value and excellence to our wonderful customers across Wales. “Investing in producing an AdBlue solution felt like the next step in our never-ending mission to diversify our offering in a bid to support the green economy, and develop our services to cater to the evolving needs of the people of Wales. “Right now, more than ever, it is vital that the oil industry supports greener fuel additives and solutions in a bid to reduce vehicle emissions, which result in cleaner air quality for us all. “We are delighted to be working with world-renowned chemical company Yara International to create AdBlue 4 Wales, which will provide greater quality and a healthier choice for our customers. “We would also like to thank the owners of our new Sennybridge facility, Clive and Angharad, for supporting us as we produce this exciting new product.”

Oil 4 Wales is Wales’s leading family run independent oil and fuel supplier. Established in 2010 by Colin Owens and his family, the brand prides itself on working for and with people across Wales. As a truly Welsh brand its aim is to support the charitable initiatives, local groups, schools, and communities right at the heart of Wales.

The brand, which has depots in Carmarthen, Cardiff, Brecon, Milford Haven, Felin Fach, Powys, Pwllheli and Blaenau Ffestiniog, supplies home heating, business and agricultural contracts, fuel cards, tanks, and maintenance services.