Expansion for Caldicot Firm with 50 New Employees

SD, the UK’s leading sealant and cosmetic repair company, is looking to expand its workforce across England and Wales with 50 new employees.

The Caldicot-based company, which provides sealant application and cosmetic repairs for homeowners, housebuilders and commercial businesses, saw continuous growth prior to the covid-19 pandemic and is now looking to expand its workforce after successfully weathering the storm for the past six months.

The recruitment drive aims to bring in up to 50 new recruits, from experienced/ skilled workers to those starting out in the trade, who will join the company as it begins to relaunch its full range of services, from marine and cruise repairs to providing the finish for new build developments.

Nick Jones, Managing Director at SD said:

“This has been a really tough time for everybody in our industry, between construction projects halting and many workers being furloughed or having lost jobs over the past six months. We’ve been very lucky to have seen through the pandemic unscathed and being in such a fortunate position, we want to offer as many hard-working, skilled people as possible the chance to get back to work. “We pride ourselves on having the best team in the business and our door is always open for talented new recruits. I’m thrilled that we’re in a position to be able to grow our team again, especially in such difficult times, and we really look forward to welcoming some new faces this year who can help us as we start back on our trajectory of growth.”

The SD team have been involved in a number of significant construction projects in the UK, including five of the emergency NHS hospitals that were erected in response to the rise in Coronavirus cases this year. They have also seen particular growth in the North of England, with recent projects including Liverpool FC’s training ground, Lincoln Cathedral and the Dewsbury and District Hospital, Yorkshire.

In the financial year 2019-20, SD turned over more than £1million in what was a record-breaking 12 months for the firm. This August, the company marked its return to full steam with the launch of SD Claims, an insurance service for claims made on household and commercial damage that needs repair.

Launched in 1973, SD Sealants and Cosmetic Repairs originated as a family run business that specialised in the supply and application of sealant. Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of the UK’s largest sealant companies, with eight offices across England, Scotland and Wales.

For more information and to apply, visit www.sdsealants.co.uk/vacancies