Expansion and Senior Appointment at Swansea Law Firm

Regional law firm Peter Lynn and Partners have continued the expansion of their West Wales team with the appointment of senior solicitor, Christina Anthony.

Christina, who until recently ran her own legal practice in Llanelli, is a specialist in property and family law and brings over 20 years of experience to the role.

“I am delighted to join the firm”, said Christina, “and the timing of the move couldn't be better.” “There has been a huge spike in the amount of work we have been dealing with recently,” continued Christina, “however as a small team, there was a ceiling to the number of instructions we could take. By joining Peter Lynn and Partners, we not only had immediate access to the resources and support of one of the regions largest law firms, but we were able to future-proof the legal support we give to our clients.”

The appointment comes at a time of phenomenal growth for the firm in West Wales as senior partner Peter Lynn explained.

“We opened the Llanelli office last July,” said Peter, “and since that time, we have actively recruited senior solicitors who bring a wealth of experience to the team.”

Led by conveyancing specialist Greg George, the Llanelli team now includes seasoned lawyers Susan Hughes (Divorce & Family Law), Ian Jones (Wills, Inheritance and Conveyancing) and Del Cudd (Litigation).

“Our Llanelli team are one of the most experienced in the company,” continued Peter. “This enables us to offer high-quality legal advice across a range of matters; all delivered form a community-based office in the heart of the town.”

This latest appointment also gives the firm a second address in Llanelli as Christina and her legal assistant Saskia Taylor will remain in their existing offices on Station Road in the town centre.