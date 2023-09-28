Expansion and New Recruits for Gambit Corporate Finance

Despite a backdrop of economic stagnation and political uncertainty, Gambit Corporate Finance has embarked on a recruitment drive with three new experienced hires joining the team whilst the UK-wide search goes on for further high-calibre professionals seeking a career in corporate finance deal-making.

First up is Alkesh Monji, a Durham University graduate, ACCA, who is joining as an Executive, moving from industry where he held an M&A role at EG Group, which is one of the world’s leading independent convenience retailers. Prior to joining to EG Group Alkesh worked at Bank of America.

Alkesh Monji commented,” Joining Gambit is a significant move and aligns perfectly with my aspiration to apply my financial expertise in assisting clients with their corporate growth and exit strategies”.

Alkesh is being joined by Louise Downey, having previously worked at Deloitte, Bain & Co, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Louise will assume a senior role in deal origination and support the compliance officer.

A third recruit will be joining in November and is a qualified ACA accountant and comes from a Big 4 accountancy firm and joins as an Executive.

Jason Evans said, “The dynamics of recruitment today allow for a UK wide search to identify best in class candidates, and we are fortunate to have found our three new team players, but we are still actively recruiting graduate Analysts through to Director level to grow our business”.

The oldest independent corporate finance firm in the UK celebrated its 31st anniversary this summer and continues to advise client companies across the UK on fund raising for growth whether organic or by acquisition as well as assisting owners with succession plans and exit strategies.

Frank Holmes, partner, said “our scale up strategy goes beyond reacting to buoyant current demand, it is aimed to prepare for the next upturn cycle. Despite the economic flatline, funded buyers are also seeking growth opportunities. New products and services featuring innovative technologies and processes are in demand as well as supply chain resilience targets. Sellers are not holding back either, particularly in Healthcare, IT, Business Services and specialist manufacturing, where international acquirers are notably active. We have in play 5 transactions to close before the end of 2023.”

Jason Evans added “Our international reach and experience is supported by 15 years as UK ‘s only member of Corporate Finance International, an international network which ranks in the top 20 worldwide for deals under £200M. We have just sourced and completed a UK company sale transaction with a French multi-national acquirer, Vinci, and are actively engaged with other European corporates spanning Netherlands, Spain, and Scandinavia as well as dealing in Japan and USA. Our experience of overseas investors’ distinct technical and cultural approaches ensures that we achieve the best outcome, whether buying in-country on their behalf or selling a UK client’s business to them “