Expanded Funding Scheme Supports Former Tata Worker to Retrain in AI

The UK Government’s Employment and Skills Fund has enabled Ryan Davies, a former Principal Researcher at Tata Steel, to move from redundancy towards a new career in data science.

Ryan has started an MSc in Artificial Intelligence at the University of South Wales, with the funding contributing towards tuition fees, essential equipment, and study materials—including a new computer and textbooks.

Working as an engineer in Tata’s laboratories for almost ten years he specialised in analysing ore data. Ryan is now applying his analytical expertise to solve complex chemical and engineering challenges using AI and machine learning. His academic journey is already off to a strong start, having achieved distinctions in his first two assignments.

Recent changes to the Employment and Skills fund, set up to support anyone in Wales made redundant due to changes at Tata Steel UK, have opened the funding to those not previously eligible.

These include former workers in a new role that does not reflect their skillset or match their previous income levels, such as those on zero-hour or temporary contracts and minimum wage employment.

There is also now support for those who may be in employment but require additional training to sustain or progress their role, and for people developing their own business but not yet working full-time.

Speaking about how the funding has helped him, Ryan said:

“The Employment and Skills fund has given me hope to transform a challenging situation into a career changing opportunity. The NPT Employability team have been so helpful and I’d urge anyone else in my position to get in touch with them to find out how they can support you.”

Cllr Jeremy Hurley, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth said:

“The refreshed eligibility criteria mean that the Employment and Skills Fund can help even more people to retrain and find new pathways into employment in the wake of the changes at Tata steel UK.” “Our Employability team is there to help anyone across Wales affected, whether ex-Tata like Ryan, contractors, or staff made redundant from companies in Tata Steel’s supply chain.”

The funding is part of a broader commitment to support affected individuals and businesses.