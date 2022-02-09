Exclusive Holiday Home Development Opens Next to Osprey Nature Reserve

Imagine owning a holiday home alongside a popular mid-Wales nature reserve which is home to spectacular ospreys and other rare wildlife.

That’s exactly what’s on offer with an exclusive development of 16 pitches for holiday lodges and static caravans on the five star Morben Isaf Holiday Home and Touring Park, near Machynlleth in the beautiful Dyfi Valley.

The Dyfi View development – www.morbenisaf.co.uk/dyfi-view – represents a £750,000 investment by owner Bywater Leisure Parks and increases the number of holiday homes at Morben Isaf to 100.

The new development adjoins the Dyfi Wildlife Centre and Dyfi Osprey Project on Cors Dyfi Nature Reserve and lies within the Unesco Dyfi Biosphere Wales and is only a short drive to the Cambrian Coast beaches.

“Dyfi View has been designed sensitively, with serenity at its heart, tocomplement the stunning natural environment, with foliage and trees surrounding the development to embrace its tranquil location,” said Ed Glover, Bywater Leisure Parks’ Associate Director. “This new development is the epitome of a peaceful, country escape. The cul-de-sac layout ensures there is no through traffic near the lodges and each pitch is positioned to maximise sunlight.”

The Dyfi Osprey Project and Wildlife Centre, part of the Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, welcomes visitors from around the world every year. They visit not only to see ospreys, which are breeding again in the Dyfi Valley after an absence of 400 years, but also the other rare wildlife on the reserve.

The Dyfi Biosphere Wales is one of only six Unesco Biosphere Reserves in the UK. They are recognised sites of excellence that inspire communities to work together to connect people with nature and cultural heritage while strengthening local economies.

Morben Isaf Holiday Home and Touring Park is situated at Derwenlas, between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth, on the A487.