Exciting Times for New North Wales Marketing Agency

Based in Colwyn Bay, the mum-of-one enjoyed a career with top names including Clogau Gold and Agored Cymru before going it alone in 2020.

A former pupil at Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen in Caernarfon, and graduate of Aberystwyth University, the 31 year-old is taking on her first member of staff and plans to continue making waves in the marketing sector.

“With the experience and learning I have achieved over the last decade I am passionate about channelling this into businesses in order for them to grow and prosper,” said Beth.

“My qualifications and time in a number of different industries and sectors have given me the skills and confidence to be able share them with individuals and organisations.

“Good quality brand marketing and communication is powerful, and I am more determined than ever to support and guide people, especially during these uncertain times.

She added:

“The early signs have been very encouraging, and I have been successful in attracting clients from a wide range of sectors, which I find both interesting and rewarding.

“That has given me the confidence and reassurance I made the right decision to go for it last year, and I am now looking to recruit someone to support me as I continue to grow the business.”

Beth is focused on helping firms of all sizes in North Wales and beyond promote their products and services, coupling advances in technology with a positive, diligent attitude to promotion and publicity.

“Building a business can be overwhelming; I aim to remove that concern and provide the support and tools owners and managers need to attract customers and build their reputations,” she said.

“I have been successful in designing, implementing, and managing brand and marketing campaigns in commercial environments, driven by the need for results and growth.

“This has been a challenging year for all industries, but now is the time to create a buzz and reflect on your brand – now more than ever.”