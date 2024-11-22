‘Exceptional’ Finalists Shortlisted for Mid Wales Tourism Awards

Twenty-two “exceptional” finalists have been selected to contest the prestigious Mid Wales Tourism Awards 2024-25, which will be presented next month.

The awards – the first since the Covid pandemic – recognise and celebrate the region’s thriving tourism industry across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).

Following detailed consideration by a panel of judges, more than 100 applications were whittled down to 20 finalists in a 13 categories and the awards will be presented in an afternoon ceremony at Gregynog Hall, Tregynon, near Newtown on December 10. A few special awards will also be announced and presented at the event.

Some of the award winners will represent Mid Wales at the Wales National Tourism Awards next spring. Award sponsors include Cambrian Training Company, Powys and Ceredigion County Councils and Visit Wales, the Welsh Government’s tourism arm.

The finalists include Plas Estate, Llangoedmor, Cardigan who have been shortlisted in three categories and Canvas & Campfires, Llanwnnen, Lampeter, who are competing for two awards.

The finalists line-up is: Best Hotel: Llangoed Hall, Llyswen and Trefeddian Hotel, Aberdyfi. Best Bed and Breakfast, Guest House or Inn: Plas Llangoedmor, Plas Estate and Y Seler, Aberaeron. Best Self Catering Accommodation: Bryn Tanat Hall, Llansantffraid and Cottages, Plas Estate. Best Place to Eat and Drink: Y Ffarmers, Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn, Aberystwyth and Y Talbot, Tregaron.

Best Camping or Touring Park: Bargoed Farm Caravan and Camping Park, Llwyncelyn, Aberaeron and Woodlands Caravan Park, Devil’s Bridge. Best Glamping or Quirky Accommodation: By the Wye, Hay-on-Wye and Canvas & Campfires. Best Holiday Park or Holiday Home Park: Derwen Mill Holiday Park, Guilsfield and Meadow Spring Country and Leisure Park, Trefeglwys.

Best Activity or Experience: Black Mountain Adventure, Three Cocks, Brecon and Mountain Bike Wales, Staylittle, Llanidloes. Best visitor attraction: Vale of Rheidol Railway, Aberystwyth and The National Showcaves Centre for Wales, Abercraf. Best Dog Friendly Business: Canvas & Campfire and Plas Estate.

Best Event and Best Third Sector Business: Royal Welsh Show, Wonderwool Wales and Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway. Rising Star: Abbie Woods, Llangoed Hall and Gabi Wilson, Cambrian Training Company, Welshpool.

The awards are organised by MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), with backing from the Mid Wales Regional Tourism Forum and Visit Wales.

A not-for-profit social enterprise, MWT Cymru represents and supports more than 600 tourism businesses and organisations across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).

Zoe Hawkins, MWT Cymru’s chief executive, said:

“We were delighted to receive more than 100 entries. Due to the high standard, the judges found it difficult to select the finalists which is a testament to the quality and strength of the tourism sector in Mid Wales.”

MWT Cymru’s chairman, Rowland Rees-Evans, added:

“The Mid Wales Tourism Awards honour the achievements of businesses, organisations and individuals who have shown exceptional dedication to the tourism industry. They provide a platform to promote the unique attractions and businesses that make Mid Wales a remarkable destination.”

Steve Hughson, Mid Wales Regional Tourism Forum chair, said: