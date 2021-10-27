Excellent Response to Awel y Môr Wind Farm Consultation

The recent Awel y Môr offshore wind farm public consultation received a fantastic response from members of the public across north Wales. A series of public consultation events running for nine days were held by RWE Renewables throughout the region, in person and online, offering people the opportunity to meet the team working on the project and to share their views on the proposed development.

Over 900 people attended sessions in person and around 300 formal survey and written responses were submitted, all providing valuable feedback. These responses will be considered and factored into the final project proposals.

Tamsyn Rowe from RWE Renewables is keen to thank all those who took the time to contribute,

“When delivering consultations we always prefer to do face-to-face, but current circumstances meant that we needed to offer a mix of opportunities. That is why, in addition to the nine days spent travelling across north Wales, we also developed a virtual exhibition and ran online webinars for people to share their views and ask questions. “This ensured there was an opportunity for everyone to be involved and it was great to see the number of responses pour in. “We will now take the time to consider all feedback received ahead of finalising our formal applications which we plan on submitting in spring of 2022. “I would like to thank all those who took part in the consultation, either face-to-face, online or via written correspondence as the local views are very important to us.”

RWE, one of the world’s leading renewable businesses, is developing Awel y Môr on behalf of itself and partners. The project presents a huge opportunity for Wales as it strives to reach its target of producing 70% of its electricity consumption from renewable energy sources by 2030. Offshore wind is one of the UK’s biggest growth industries and Awel y Môr will help ensure north Wales receives further investment in this area, bringing significant supply chain opportunities to the local economy.

During construction, Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm invested £90M into Welsh businesses and since becoming fully operational, the wind farm has typically invested around £8M into the Welsh economy each year.

Any relevant information on the project development will also continue to be posted on the website – www.awelymor.cymru