Ex-Wales Rugby Captain Ryan Jones to Run Cardiff Half Marathon for NSPCC

Former Wales rugby union captain Ryan Jones is taking on the Cardiff Half Marathon to raise money for NSPCC Cymru, a charity he has long supported.

The three-time Grand Slam winner will be among a record number of runners raising money for the children’s charity on Sunday, October 6.

Ryan said:

“I’m thrilled to be taking part in the Cardiff Half, and running for the NSPCC makes it even more special. “As a supporter of the charity, I have seen how important the NSPCC’s services are to children and young people and the vital difference they can make. “If I can help, by raising some funds and awareness for the NSPCC, then I will feel I have made a difference.”

Ryan will also be opening a starting pen for runners at the event, kick-starting their 13.1-mile race across the Welsh capital where they will be supported around the route.

He added:

“It’s going to be really exciting opening a start pen at such an iconic running event. “There’s going to be a lot of anticipation and a great atmosphere. “I am excited about seeing the runners and the crowds and then joining the Team NSPCC runners around the course.”

NSPCC Cymru/Wales has been the lead charity partner of the Cardiff Half Marathon since 2018, with the event raising more than £670,000 to date for the children’s charity.

More than 800 runners will be raising vital funds to support the work of the NSPCC this year, the most ever.

Among those taking part will be 21-year-old Laura Brewer, from Cardiff, who is running her first half-marathon.

She said:

“I chose to run for the NSPCC because I have unfortunately been affected by sexual abuse as a minor. “I wish to help this charity in any way that I can, to help raise awareness for other vulnerable children, whether it relates to prevention of abuse, bullying or neglect of children. “Every child should be protected from harm and no child should have to endure any form of abuse.”

Laura, a Law student at University of Exeter, added:

“The anticipation of the Cardiff half marathon fills me with excitement and nervous energy. “I am looking forward to tackling this half marathon, but I also know it won’t be easy. However, I am eager to join other runners on the race day and push myself to do my best.”

Hywel Peterson, Chairman of NSPCC Cymru, said:

“Ryan is a huge supporter of the NSPCC and takes a real interest in the critical role our charity plays in supporting children and young people when they need it. “We are delighted he has chosen to run for Team NSPCC and grateful to all of our runners taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon, raising vital funds to support us to continue our work protecting children. “We will be there to support all our Team NSPCC runners around the course and offer a post-race reception with food and refreshments on the day.”

For more information about running for Team NSPCC visit cardiffhalfmarathon.co.uk/charity/running-for-nspcc.