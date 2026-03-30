‘Every Food Business Can Achieve a Food Hygiene Rating of 5’

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is encouraging food businesses across Wales to aim for the top Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good), a standard that it says is achievable for any business, regardless of size, style, or cuisine.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) helps consumers make informed choices by providing clear information of a business’ hygiene standards. In doing so, it also encourages businesses to improve hygiene standards. Recognised as one of the UK’s major public health achievements of the 21st century, the scheme plays a vital role in preventing foodborne illness and driving up hygiene standards across Wales.

A rating of 5 reflects strong compliance with food hygiene requirements and good food safety management. It also brings commercial benefits: a strong rating can build customer confidence, boost reputation and encourage repeat trade.

FSA research shows that hygiene ratings significantly influence customer behaviour:

66% of customers consider cleanliness when choosing where to eat and

82% would avoid a venue with a rating of 2 or below.

Foodborne illness outbreaks are also twice as likely to occur at businesses with low ratings than at those rated 3, 4 or 5.

The FHRS in Wales is operated in partnership between the FSA, Welsh Government and local authorities, with local authority Public Protection teams carrying out inspections and issuing ratings. Ratings are based on how well businesses are meeting food hygiene standards.

The rating reflects the hygiene standards found at the time of inspection, and it is the business’ responsibility to comply with food hygiene law, including:

Safe handling of food

Appropriate storage of food

Hygienic and safe food preparation

Clean and well-maintained facilities

Effective management of food safety procedures

In Wales, these ratings must be displayed in a prominent place such as on the food business’ front door or window, menus or on promotional campaigns, as well as via the FSA’s website: ratings.food.gov.uk. All businesses in Wales must provide information on their rating verbally if requested, in person or over the phone.

The scheme also applies to businesses who sell to other businesses, including food manufacturers and wholesalers.

Businesses can appeal their rating at no cost if they believe it does not accurately reflect the hygiene standards observed at the time of inspection or if the rating criteria were applied incorrectly. Appeals are reviewed by an officer not involved in the original assessment. Local authorities also take part in FSA‑led training and follow statutory guidance to ensure consistent delivery of the Scheme across Wales.

Since the introduction of mandatory display in Wales in 2013, evidence shows that visible ratings promote higher standards and improved compliance across the sector.

Siân Bowsley, Director of FSA Wales, said:

“Food businesses across Wales continue to set a high bar for hygiene, and the latest ratings make that clear. Of the 30,353 food businesses assessed, nearly three‑quarters (74.4%) have achieved the top score of 5, and an impressive 97.3% are rated 3 or above. These results show that a top rating is well within reach for any business that follows the guidance and invests in good food safety practices. “This is about more than compliance, it’s about protecting customers, building public confidence, and supporting a strong and trusted food sector across Wales.”

To support businesses, the FSA provides free tools, training resources and guidance covering allergen management, food safety systems, and practical steps to maintain compliance. These resources support all types of businesses, from small cafés and takeaways to restaurants and manufacturers, in meeting the requirements for a top rating.

You can find more information about the scheme via the FSA’s website: Food Hygiene Rating Scheme | Food Standards Agency