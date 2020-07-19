Eversheds Sutherland Partner to Takeover as CBI Wales Chair in 2021

Kathryn Roberts, Senior Partner at Eversheds Sutherland, will take over from Wayne Harvey as Chair of CBI Wales in January 2021. She will also join the CBI Chairs’ Committee, the body responsible for setting and steering CBI policy.

Kathryn joined the CBI Wales council in 2015 and has been serving recently as Vice Chair. An established figure within the Welsh business community, Kathryn has served as a member of the Thriving at Work Leadership Council, established by Number 10 Downing Street, is a founding member of Monumental Welsh Women, and is a Board Member of Maggie’s Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Kathryn joined Eversheds Sutherland in in 1995, being appointed Partner in 2000 and Senior Partner in 2015. She is a member of Eversheds Sutherland’s international Real Estate Executive team and is Chair of the Eversheds Sutherland Shadow International Leadership team.

Commenting on the appointment Ian Price, CBI Wales Director, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Kathryn as CBI Wales Chair at what will undoubtedly be a very challenging time for the local economy. Kathryn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role and is well placed to help us navigate Wales’ post-COVID recovery. “I would also like to pay tribute to our outgoing Chair Wayne Harvey, who has demonstrated exemplary leadership during some extremely turbulent times. Wayne has been a tremendous source of support throughout the Brexit process and has played a key role in cementing relations with government and across the local business community.”

Kathryn Roberts, incoming Chair of CBI Wales, said:

“It’s hard to think of a more challenging time for Welsh business, and I think we need to brace ourselves for a testing few years as the post-pandemic recovery gets underway. “In spite of these difficulties, I’m a firm believer in business as a force for good, and as a huge economic and social enabler. While the challenges ahead shouldn’t be underestimated, with the right focus and support, there will also be great opportunities for Welsh businesses post-pandemic. “CBI Wales will continue to help businesses capitalise on that potential and I look forward to working closely with the CBI team and council colleagues to continue the fantastic work and engagement that Dame Carolyn Fairbairn has led.”

Wayne Harvey, outgoing Chair of CBI Wales, said: