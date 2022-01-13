Eversheds Sutherland Cardiff Welcomes New Appointment

Eversheds Sutherland has appointed Rob Phillips, an experienced property disputes lawyer, into its Real Estate Litigation team.

Rob is an accomplished real estate disputes lawyer, with over 16 years’ experience advising across the complete spectrum of property disputes, including commercial landlord and tenant, development and freehold disputes.

Rob’s practice extends to include complex energy, natural resource and minerals disputes, an increasingly important area of advisory work in the UK for energy and utilities clients. He will connect with Eversheds Sutherland’s Real Estate practice group and Energy team to further develop the firm’s capability in this area.

He joins from Hugh James where he had been Head of Property Litigation since 2013. Rob is returning to Eversheds Sutherland, having joined the firm as a newly qualified solicitor in 2004.

Rob’s arrival further bolsters Eversheds Sutherland’s real estate litigation capability, taking the team to 16 partners and over 60 full time practitioners, the largest real estate disputes team in the UK. Rob will lead Cardiff’s Real Estate Litigation team, taking over from Kath Cook who retires from the partnership in January 2022.

Lisa Barge, Head of our Real Estate Dispute Resolution at Eversheds Sutherland, said:

“We’re excited to welcome a property disputes lawyer of Rob’s calibre into our Cardiff team. His experience across the real estate sector, in addition to having a particular focus on energy disputes, will prove invaluable to our national team. We have one of the UK’s premier real estate disputes teams, and Rob’s arrival further bolsters our position in the market.”

Paul Worth, Global Co-Head of Litigation at Eversheds Sutherland, said:

“We are pleased to welcome Rob back to Eversheds Sutherland, he brings his broad experience to our busy and growing Real Estate disputes practice. His expertise in the energy, natural resources and utilities sectors will make him a valuable addition to the national team.”

Rob Phillips, said: