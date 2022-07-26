This webinar will introduce you to the essentials you need to consider when starting a business.

Anna, one of the Enterprise Hub's Business Advisors will talk you through drawing up a business plan, covering topics such as:

legal structures – e.g. sole trader or limited company?

market research – e.g. who exactly are your customers?

financial forecasting – e.g. how many items do you need to sell a month to turn a profit?

Attendee numbers will be kept small to enable everyone to get to know each other and create connections. The Enterprise Hub's ethos is to create a community of like-minded individuals able to support and encourage each other in business. An overview of what further support is available from the Enterprise Hub will be also be provided.

Event Dates:

29 July 2022

18 August 2022

30 August 2022

8 September 2022

22 September 2022

13 October 2022

The Enterprise Hub is part Funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.