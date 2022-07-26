When:
Various Dates
Where:
Online
Cost:
Free
This webinar will introduce you to the essentials you need to consider when starting a business.
Anna, one of the Enterprise Hub's Business Advisors will talk you through drawing up a business plan, covering topics such as:
- legal structures – e.g. sole trader or limited company?
- market research – e.g. who exactly are your customers?
- financial forecasting – e.g. how many items do you need to sell a month to turn a profit?
Attendee numbers will be kept small to enable everyone to get to know each other and create connections. The Enterprise Hub's ethos is to create a community of like-minded individuals able to support and encourage each other in business. An overview of what further support is available from the Enterprise Hub will be also be provided.
Event Dates:
29 July 2022
18 August 2022
30 August 2022
8 September 2022
22 September 2022
13 October 2022
The Enterprise Hub is part Funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.