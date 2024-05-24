Events Will Focus on Town Centre Business Support

Drop-in events will give businesses in Neath Port Talbot valuable information on grants, business support and other resources.

The free Town Centre Business Engagement events offer operators face-to-face meetings with Neath Port Talbot Council officers and key services such as Town Centre Support, Safer NPT and the Business and Economic Development team.

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Councillor Steve Hunt, will also be at the three events discussing the challenges faced by those running town centre shops, cafes, pubs and other vital businesses – and the opportunities available to them for support.

The business operators will have the chance to explore various funding and grant opportunities, to receive personalised advice and explore other forms of backing available to help their businesses improve.

The event details are:

Tuesday, June 4th, 5-7pm, Pontardawe Arts Centre.

Thursday, June 6th , 5-7pm, Princess Royal Theatre, Port Talbot.

Tuesday, June 18th, 5-7pm, The Gwyn Hall, Neath.

All events are open to business operators from Neath Port Talbot’s other town and village centres such as Ystalyfera, Skewen, Glynneath, Cymmer, Taibach, Margam, Briton Ferry, Cymmer, Cwmavon.

Councillor Hunt said:

“This initiative is part of the council's ongoing commitment to fostering a vibrant and prosperous business community throughout Neath Port Talbot. “We are dedicated to supporting our local businesses, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to succeed. “These events will be a chance for business operators to get help and advice directly from the council and our partner organisations and to provide us with feedback about the conditions facing our hard-working business operators.”

Other organisations and people at the events will be the council’s Regeneration Team, Licencing, Trading Standards, Food and Health Protection, Commercial Coordinator to discuss advertising opportunities, Safer NPT, the Business Crime Reduction Partnership and the Regional Armed Forces Covenant Officer.

Businesses can book ahead using the following link or can drop in to any venue: https://www.npt.gov.uk/towncentreevents