EVENTS: Innovation in Swansea: Building a Brighter Future

When:
21st July 2022
Where:
Swansea
Cost:
Free
Celebrate the innovation of Swansea by talking to those behind the ideas including keynote speakers from startups and key academia.
This special event has been put together to celebrate the rise and success of Technology businesses with roots in Swansea as well as looking at what lies ahead for innovation in the city.
Spotlighting Swansea Innovation:
Paul Dennis – CEO of Awen Collective
Will Carroll – CEO of Monmouthshire Building Society
Sarah Williams-Gardener – CEO of Fintech Wales
Richard Scott – exited founder – ConTech business
TJ Amas – CEO of Quoteonsite
Richard Harris – Head of Trade, Welsh Government
UWTSD and the Innovation Matrix
And more!
The event has been put on in collaboration with Ship Shape and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) (Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship, Kathryn Penaluna) bringing together technology businesses and the ecosystem that fuels innovation.