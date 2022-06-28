EVENTS: Innovation in Swansea: Building a Brighter Future

Celebrate the innovation of Swansea by talking to those behind the ideas including keynote speakers from startups and key academia.

This special event has been put together to celebrate the rise and success of Technology businesses with roots in Swansea as well as looking at what lies ahead for innovation in the city.

Spotlighting Swansea Innovation:

Paul Dennis – CEO of Awen Collective

Will Carroll – CEO of Monmouthshire Building Society

Sarah Williams-Gardener – CEO of Fintech Wales

Richard Scott – exited founder – ConTech business

TJ Amas – CEO of Quoteonsite

Richard Harris – Head of Trade, Welsh Government

UWTSD and the Innovation Matrix

And more!

The event has been put on in collaboration with Ship Shape and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) (Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship, Kathryn Penaluna) bringing together technology businesses and the ecosystem that fuels innovation.