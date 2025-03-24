Events Aim to Bridge the Gap Between Employers and Skilled Prison Leavers

Businesses across Mid and North Wales are being invited to explore an “untapped workforce” at two upcoming events aimed at bridging the gap between employers and skilled prison leavers.

Organised by the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (MWRSP), North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (NWRSP), and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the events aim to challenge perceptions and provide employers with valuable insights into hiring individuals with lived experiences of the justice system.

The events will take place at:

📅 Venue Cymru, Llandudno – April 8, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM 🔗 Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/employing-prison-leavers-unlocking-potential-in-north-wales-tickets-1273870604269?aff=oddtdtcreator

📅 Hope Church, Newtown – April 9, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM 🔗 Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1277877077739?aff=oddtdtcreator

Businesses across Wales are facing skills shortages, yet thousands of talented individuals are being overlooked, say the organisers. These events aim to showcase how businesses can benefit from hiring skilled prison leavers while breaking down misconceptions.

Each event will feature a panel discussion with employers who have successfully hired prison leavers, as well as first-hand accounts from individuals who have transitioned into the workforce. Myth-busting sessions led by representatives from Prison and Probation Service, Working Wales, Communities 4 Work+, and DWP work coaches will address common concerns surrounding employment after prison.

Tony McCafferty, a representative from HMP Berwyn, added:

“Many people in prison have gained valuable qualifications and work experience, yet they struggle to find jobs upon release. Employers who take a chance on them often discover dedicated, hardworking staff.”

According to the Ministry of Justice, 27% of working-age adults in the UK have a criminal conviction, meaning businesses that exclude this group from their recruitment process could be missing out on a significant talent pool.

In a joint statement, Emma Thomas, Chair, Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership and David Roberts, Chair, North Wales Regional Skills Partnership, said: