MADE Cymru and University of Wales Trinity Saint David have organised a series of FREE online and in-person events to inform, engage and inspire businesses during this period of post-Covid recovery.

All the events are led by key industry speakers and are free to attend. The in-person events are being held at UWTSD, Swansea and AMRC Cymru, Flintshire.

You can pre-register for as many as you like via the “Register” button above

21st June 2022

Sustainability and Net Zero

Session 1 – 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM

“Summit launch and the role of Welsh industry in making environmental changes”

What is the role of Welsh industry in tackling climate change? And how can being sustainable be good for business? Opening speech from Julie James, MS, Minister for Climate Change.

Barry Liles OBE, Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Julie James, Minister for Climate Change, Welsh Government

Graham Howe, Executive Head of MADE Cymru, University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Online event.

Session 2, 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

“Design and innovate for Net Zero”

If our Welsh manufacturing base is to be encouraged to ‘tackle climate change’ or more broadly, to consider moving from a linear business model to a more circular economy, then a more considered and thoughtful approach must be given to how we design our products and services.

In this session Chris Probert and Gethin Roberts will discuss some of their thoughts on ‘Design for Net Zero’, followed by a roundtable discussion focusing on how a commitment to strategies and processes can reflect the values of our environmental, cultural, social, and economic responsibilities.

Gethin Roberts, Managing Director, ITERATE

Chris Probert, Innovation Specialist, Welsh Government

Eoin Bailey, UK Innovation Manager, Celsa Steel

Alan Mumby, Innovation Management Lecturer, Made Cymru

Online event.

Session 3 – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

“Digital road to sustainability”

Streamed live from the Robotics Lab at UWTSD, listen to Richard Morgan share case studies of manufacturers who have gained a competitive edge through digital adoption. This will be followed by an industry led round table on the subject, with discussions looking at how this can increase the sustainability of tomorrow’s Wales.

Online event.

22nd June 2022 – Investing in Your Future

Session 1 – 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM

“The importance of investing in people”

Hear from Lloyd Bank’s David Atkinson who introduces day 2 by talking about the importance of continuous improvement in creating resilience in Welsh industry.

David Atkinson, Regional Director and UK Head of Manufacturing, Lloyds Banking Group

Lisa Lucas, Industrial Relationship Manager, MADE Cymru

Online event.

Session 2 – 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

“Making Apprenticeships work for you”

The UWTSD Apprenticeship Unit will introduce several employers & apprentices in a virtual session made up of short videos and a panel discussion. This will help you identify opportunities in your workforce strategy and your career development pathway.

Bridget Moseley, Head of Apprenticeships, UWTSD Apprenticeship Unit

In-person and online event – (Please register via the Zoom link even if you are attending in person).

Address to attend: Room 001, IQ Building, UWTSD, Kings Road, Swansea SA1 8EW

Session 3 – 12:00 AM – 2:00 PM

“Investing in your Future lunch & exhibition”

Join us, in person, for a delicious lunch, exhibition and tour of the facilities in IQ, Swansea SA1 Waterfront Campus. Meet ATiC, CWIC, Apprenticeship Unit, AMSA, CBM, SMART Digital Accelerator and discover opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing. And an opportunity to pick all the brains that will be in attendance!

Hear how UWTSD can support businesses with initiatives and fully funded projects. Whether you are interested in upskilling with industry friendly courses, apprenticeships, construction training, R&D…. pop along and see how we can positively impact your continuous improvement journey. Or just have some lunch with us.

Address to attend: Room 002, IQ Building, UWTSD, Kings Road, Swansea SA1 8EW

Session 4 – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

“Introducing UWTSD’s new Innovation Matrix”

Geraint Flowers will introduce the plans for the new Innovation Matrix building and how this is an exciting chapter for local industry. Located in our SA1 Innovation Quarter, the Innovation Matrix will deliver a state-of-the-art centre to inspire innovation, research and enterprise and provide a new platform for delivering true academic/industry partnership.

Geraint Flowers, Executive Head of Capital Projects, UWTSD

In-person and online event. – (Please register via the Zoom link even if you are attending in person).

Address to attend: Room 001, IQ Building, UWTSD, Kings Road, Swansea SA1 8EW

23rd JUNE 2022 – Collaboration

Session 1 – 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM

“Introduction by EIT Manufacturing”

There are many opportunities for SMEs in Europe facilitated by EIT Manufacturing illustrating our support programs as well as initial success stories.

Wolfgang Kniejski, Senior Business Creation Manager at EIT Manufacturing

Graham Howe, Head of MADE Cymru, University of Wales Trinity Saint David

In-person and online event – (Please register via the Zoom link even if you are attending in person).

Address to attend: AMRC Cymru, Chester Road, Flintshire CH4 0DH

Session 2, 10:30 PM – 11:30 AM

“The impact of collaboration”

If you are wondering how partnering with a university can help your business, hear from organisations who have done just that. We’ve planned some sessions and a round table discussion that demonstrate the huge changes that partnership working has made to Welsh businesses. Never an academic exercise, these are hands-on, practical, and game-changing. Facilitated by James Davies from Industry Wales.

James Davies, Chairman, Industry Wales

Luca Pagano, Senior Research Associate, MADE Cymru

Jason Murphy, Operations Director, AMRC Cymru

Nigel Roberts, Chief Commercial Officer, GRAFMARINE Ltd

Craig Jones, Tooling and Maintenance Manager, Fibrax

Josh Hugo, Development Engineer, Mangar Health

In-person and online event – (Please register via the Zoom link even if you are attending in person).

Address to attend: AMRC Cymru, Chester Road, Flintshire CH4 0DH

Session 3 – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

“Funding for collaboration”

This session will provide a brief overview of some of the funding, R&D opportunities, grants, and other support available to your business. Including from Welsh Government.

Welsh Government

Tudur Williams, Industrial Liaison Officer, North Wales, MADE Cymru

Online event.

