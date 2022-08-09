An interactive session on planning applications. Introducing tools and knowledge to guide councils in how to respond to applications.

** Please note, this training will be delivered in the medium of English

The training session will provide:

A brief overview of planning

Insight into the planning application process, application decisions and the officer’s report

Information of the importance of making links with LDP policies

A look at material considerations – what they are and why they matter?

Guidance on how to improve your responses on planning applications

Advice on how to find the relevant information you need to improve your responses

*If you would prefer an invoice and pay by cheque/BACS, please email [email protected] or on 02920 625009