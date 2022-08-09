When:
7th September 2022
Where:
Barry
An interactive session on planning applications. Introducing tools and knowledge to guide councils in how to respond to applications.
** Please note, this training will be delivered in the medium of English
The training session will provide:
- A brief overview of planning
- Insight into the planning application process, application decisions and the officer’s report
- Information of the importance of making links with LDP policies
- A look at material considerations – what they are and why they matter?
- Guidance on how to improve your responses on planning applications
- Advice on how to find the relevant information you need to improve your responses
*If you would prefer an invoice and pay by cheque/BACS, please email [email protected] or on 02920 625009