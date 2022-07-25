The Welsh Vegan Festival is returning to Cardiff on 7th August 2022, from 10am to 5pm at The Tramshed!

We are so happy to announce that the Welsh Vegan Market will be returning to Cardiff on Sunday 7th August, in aid of Farplace Animal Rescue!

We will be hosting all vegan stalls serving delicious world foods, drinks, selling quirky clothes and accessories, bags , cosmetics and fantastic campaign stalls.

We will have special guest speakers to engage with you their work and views along with educational documentaries about how our food choices effect our environment, health and animal welfare.

Entry tickets cost £3 for over-16s, and will be available to buy at the door. Entry for under-16s is free!

Money raised at this event will go to supporting local businesses and to Farplace Animal Rescue. To find out more about Farplace, follow us on Facebook or visit our website at www.farplace.org.uk

Tickets, including VIP tickets which include a goodie bag and early entry, can also be bought at our website at www.welshveganfestival.co.uk

If you are interested in having a stall or volunteering at the festival, please contact [email protected]